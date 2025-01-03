Govt partners with Huawei to launch ICT training portal for youth

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance IT expertise among Pakistan’s youth, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan, has launched the ‘ICT Training Portal’.

This initiative aims to provide recent graduates with hands-on experience and bridge the gap between academia and the rapidly evolving IT industry.

The portal offers training modules on cutting-edge ICT trends, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Over the next three years, the Pakistan ICT Training Portal Program will connect graduates with IT companies for internships, fostering practical skills development.

Speaking at the launch, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima, highlighted the program’s focus on enhancing digital literacy and equipping the youth to tackle modern digital challenges.

She noted that the portal will act as a unified platform, linking graduates with IT companies to provide internship opportunities and experience with state-of-the-art technologies.

Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud, emphasized the importance of investing in youth to create a skilled workforce that will drive the country’s economic and technological growth.

He stated that Huawei’s combination of local resources and global expertise would significantly contribute to skill development and innovation in Pakistan’s ICT sector.

In a related development, Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COMSATS University Islamabad to enhance technical and vocational training for students and young technicians.

Huawei will equip the university with advanced ICT technologies, providing resources and training to deliver high-quality technical education.

The initiative will initially commence at COMSATS University Islamabad’s Lahore campus, with plans to expand to Karachi in the future.

This partnership aims to prepare students for the challenges of a dynamic digital landscape by equipping them with cutting-edge skills.

As the global leader in ICT, Huawei operates its second-largest research and development base in Pakistan after China. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s ICT infrastructure and empower its youth to thrive in the global digital economy.