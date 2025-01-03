Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PICIC insurance merger stalls due to prolonged legal process

Court, SECP approvals pending for operational resumption

By News Desk

PICIC Insurance Limited (PSX: PIL) reported significant delays in its merger process with Crescent Star Foods (Pvt.) Limited (CSF), citing pending approvals from the Sindh High Court and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to a progress report submitted to PSX, PIL’s merger process, initiated in 2017, remains unresolved despite the company’s concessions to all SECP objections.

Under the merger plan, CSF will merge into PIL. However, High Court approval is pending due to issues surrounding Letters of Credit (LCs). PIL has also appealed to the SECP merger committee for expedited approval.

The merger petition, filed in December 2017 after shareholder approval, faced objections from SECP, leading to a seven-year delay. PIL emphasized that the prolonged legal process hampers business activity and affects shareholder interests, urging SECP to update the court on the company’s compliance to facilitate progress.

PIL reiterated its commitment to resuming operations once the Scheme of Arrangement is approved.

Previous article
Pakistan’s cotton arrivals plunge by 33% YoY
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.