Pakistan’s cotton arrivals plunge by 33% YoY

Decline exacerbates challenges for textile exports

By Monitoring Desk

Cotton arrivals in Pakistan fell sharply by 33% as of December 31, 2024, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA). Total arrivals stood at 5.452 million bales, down from 8.171 million bales a year earlier—a shortfall of 2.719 million bales.

The fortnightly report showed a slight 2% improvement from mid-December, when arrivals totalled 5.367 million bales.

The sharp decline in cotton, a critical input for Pakistan’s textile sector, has added pressure to an industry already grappling with diminished demand and escalating energy costs.

“Poor farmer economics and delayed planting of the cotton crop are key reasons behind this decline,” noted Arif Habib Limited in a research note.

Sajid Mahmood of the Central Cotton Research Institute highlighted that only 1.974 million hectares were cultivated in 2024—just 63% of the 3.118 million-hectare target.

Province-wise Breakdown
Both Punjab and Sindh reported significant declines in cotton arrivals. Punjab registered 2.659 million bales, down 35% from 4.079 million bales last year. Sindh reported 2.793 million bales, a 32% decrease from 4.092 million bales year-on-year.

Despite these declines, marginal fortnightly increases were recorded, with Punjab seeing a 3% rise and Sindh a 1% uptick compared to mid-December.

