Interior Ministry directs action against non-compliant INGOs

The federal government has ordered two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), “Vital Strategies” and the US-based “Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids,” to halt operations over alleged unregulated activities.

The Ministry of Interior has directed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze their accounts and instructed provincial governments, as well as those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to close their offices.

Both INGOs have been operating without government approval, despite collaborating with the Ministry of Health for years, ARY News reported, citing sources. Neither organization is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or the Economic Affairs Division, raising compliance concerns.

This action is part of a broader crackdown on INGOs failing to meet regulatory requirements.

Separately, the Sindh government has announced plans to transfer 100 schools, currently in poor condition, to major NGOs to improve their operations. Sources within the Sindh Education Ministry stated that 60 schools in Karachi and 40 in other parts of the province will be handed over as part of this initiative, led by the caretaker minister, to enhance educational standards.