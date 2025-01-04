Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Interior Ministry directs action against non-compliant INGOs

Neither NGO registered with the SECP or the EAD, raising compliance concerns

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has ordered two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), “Vital Strategies” and the US-based “Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids,” to halt operations over alleged unregulated activities.

The Ministry of Interior has directed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze their accounts and instructed provincial governments, as well as those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to close their offices.

Both INGOs have been operating without government approval, despite collaborating with the Ministry of Health for years, ARY News reported, citing sources. Neither organization is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or the Economic Affairs Division, raising compliance concerns.

This action is part of a broader crackdown on INGOs failing to meet regulatory requirements.

Separately, the Sindh government has announced plans to transfer 100 schools, currently in poor condition, to major NGOs to improve their operations. Sources within the Sindh Education Ministry stated that 60 schools in Karachi and 40 in other parts of the province will be handed over as part of this initiative, led by the caretaker minister, to enhance educational standards.

Previous article
PSX poised for further growth as funds shift from fixed income to equities: report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.