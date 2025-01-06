Abdul Samad Dawood appointed CEO of Engro Holdings Limited

The Board of Directors of Engro Holdings Limited has appointed Abdul Samad Dawood as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

The decision was made during the Board’s meeting held on January 3, 2025, and Dawood’s appointment became effective the same day.

“The Board of Directors of Engro Holdings Limited, in its meeting held on January 3, 2025, approved the appointment of Mr. Abdul Samad Dawood as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Mr. Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry, with effect from January 3, 2025,” read a notice by Engro Holdings Limited sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

Abdul Samad Dawood succeeds Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry, who served as CEO and is credited with making valuable contributions during his tenure. The Board expressed its appreciation for Chaudry’s efforts and leadership while overseeing the company’s operations.

According to the Engro website, Abdul Samad Dawood serves as the Vice Chair of Dawood Hercules Corporation, the investment arm of the Dawood Group. Previously, he was the Vice Chair of Engro Corporation, one of Dawood Hercules Corporation’s key investments. With over 20 years of experience in management and governance, Mr. Dawood has played a pivotal role in mergers and acquisitions worth over $4 billion, including the Dawood Group’s acquisition of HUBCO in 2012 and the sale of DH Fertilizers in 2015.

He also spearheaded the merger of Engro Foods with FrieslandCampina, focusing on addressing Pakistan’s nutritional needs, and now chairs the Board of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan. Beyond his corporate roles, Mr. Dawood actively contributes as a director on the Pakistan Business Council, advocating for business competitiveness on regional and global platforms.

His governance expertise spans various sectors, including energy, education, and financial investments, with board memberships in organizations like The Dawood Foundation, KSBL, and Reon (Pvt) Ltd. He is also a former CEO of Dawood Hercules Corporation and Cyan Ltd and a member of the Young Presidents Organization.

An Economics graduate from University College London and a certified corporate governance director, Mr. Dawood balances his professional life with a passion for music, playing both the piano and guitar.