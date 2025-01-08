Nepra reduces power tariff by up to Rs0.75/unit for DISCOs, K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric consumers, citing adjustments in fuel charges.

The tariff for DISCOs has been reduced by Rs0.7556 per unit for November 2024, while K-Electric consumers will benefit from a Rs0.4919 per unit reduction for October 2024.

The adjustments will be reflected in electricity bills for January 2025.

In its decision on DISCOs, Nepra stated that the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) reported provisional transmission and transformation (T&T) losses of 244.158 gigawatt-hours (GWh), or 2.946%, based on the energy delivered to its system during November 2024.

Additionally, Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (PMLTC) recorded T&T losses of 19.528 GWh, or 3.391%, on its high-voltage, direct-current line. Both figures remained within the permissible limits of 2.639% for NTDC and 4.3% for PMLTC, and were incorporated into the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) calculation.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) reported that DISCOs purchased 80.78 GWh under net metering and 18.22 GWh from producers with bilateral contracts. However, CPPA-G did not include fuel cost claims for independent power producers and captive power plants in the FCA submission.

The adjustment for DISCOs will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline users, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, EV charging stations, prepaid electricity users, and agricultural consumers. Domestic consumers with time-of-use (ToU) meters will also benefit from the negative adjustment, regardless of their consumption levels.

For K-Electric consumers, the Rs0.4919 per unit reduction will bring a total relief of Rs843 million. This adjustment will also be reflected in January 2025 bills. Nepra has provisionally allowed this FCA, subject to adjustments after the approval of K-Electric’s new multi-year tariff (MYT) for financial years 2024 to 2030.