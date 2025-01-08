FPCCI, BBoIT to host Balochistan Summit 2025

LAHORE, Jan 07 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) will jointly organize the highly anticipated Balochistan Summit-2025 on January 27-28 in Islamabad.

The summit aims to showcase and promote the diverse business and investment opportunities in Balochistan, focusing industrial and trade activities, investment growth and industrialization.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Vice President Zaki Aijaz and Patron-in-Chief of UBG/FPCCI, SM Tanveer made this announcement during a seminar titled “Unlocking Business and Investment Opportunities in Balochistan” held here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.

The seminar also featured valuable insights from Bilal Khan Kakar, Vice Chairman of BBoIT, and CEO Abdul Kabir Zarkon, who provided in-depth information about the province’s investment potential.

The summit is expected to foster international cooperation and strengthen economic relations, highlighting Balochistan as an ideal destination for investment. Emphasizing security, the officials assured that local investors will receive the same level of protection as foreign investors.

Zaki Aijaz and SM Tanveer also underlined the importance of establishing a Bank of Balochistan, as well as ensuring law and order to attract both domestic and international investors.

Zaki Ijaz stressed that government must pay special attention to these areas, just as other provinces have done, in order to boost economic growth and attract more investments. They highlighted the significant untapped opportunities in Balochistan, urging the private sector to take full advantage of them.

The event also saw contributions from Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, Wali Muhammad Khan, from Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Abdul Haq Jatoi, President of the Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who also shared their views on the promising future of business and investment in Balochistan.