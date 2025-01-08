Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP takes lead in debt reduction with Rs30bn deposit to management fund

Provincial govt allocated Rs20bn each to pension and gratuity funds in six months, alongside generating Rs3-4bn in profits through efficient fund management, says Advisor Muzammil Aslam 

By News Desk

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has made history by becoming the first province to actively reduce its debt burden as the provincial government has deposited Rs30 billion into the Debt Management Fund and plans to add another Rs30-40 billion, according to Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, Aslam revealed that the Debt Management Fund is designed to manage up to 10% of KP’s total debt of Rs725 billion, Aslam stated in a press release.

He said that KP has allocated Rs20 billion each to pension and gratuity funds over the past six months, alongside generating Rs3-4 billion in profits through efficient fund management. 

Additionally, the province has secured three months’ worth of advance salary funds, marking significant improvement from past challenges in salary disbursements.

“The province is committed to reducing its financial liabilities and setting an example for other provinces and the federal government,” he said. 

Criticizing the federal government’s financial policies, Aslam noted that Pakistan’s national debt has ballooned to Rs70,400 billion, with Rs1,248 billion borrowed in November 2024 alone—an amount surpassing K-P’s total debt accumulated over 77 years.

Previous article
Nepra reduces power tariff by up to Rs0.75/unit for DISCOs, K-Electric
Next article
ECC raises concerns over Pakistan Social Impact Bond, defers decision on Rs1bn govt guarantee
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.