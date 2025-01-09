Finance ministry proposes FY2025-26 budget timeline

The Ministry of Finance has finalised the proposed schedule for Pakistan’s federal budget for FY2025-26, with plans to present the budget in the first week of June 2025. Preparatory meetings and deadlines have been outlined to ensure timely submission and approval of essential documents.

According to the proposal, all budget documents will be finalised by the end of May 2025. The National Economic Council is scheduled to meet in the second week of May, following the Annual Planning Committee meeting in the first week of the same month.

The Budget Strategy Paper is set to be approved by April 18, 2025, while the Budget Review Committee will hold its sessions from February 11 to February 28. Foreign exchange budget estimates are expected to be submitted by May 7.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated preparations for the FY2025-26 budget. Stakeholders have been requested to submit their proposals by January 31, covering areas such as income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and revenue generation strategies.

The FBR is also seeking recommendations to broaden the tax base, streamline tax procedures, phase out exemptions, and enhance the general sales tax framework. These measures aim to simplify tax regulations and increase compliance across sectors.

This collaborative approach underscores the government’s focus on economic stability and transparent fiscal planning for the upcoming fiscal year.