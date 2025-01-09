Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance ministry proposes FY2025-26 budget timeline

Key meetings and deadlines set as FBR solicits proposals for revenue enhancement

By INP

The Ministry of Finance has finalised the proposed schedule for Pakistan’s federal budget for FY2025-26, with plans to present the budget in the first week of June 2025. Preparatory meetings and deadlines have been outlined to ensure timely submission and approval of essential documents.

According to the proposal, all budget documents will be finalised by the end of May 2025. The National Economic Council is scheduled to meet in the second week of May, following the Annual Planning Committee meeting in the first week of the same month.

The Budget Strategy Paper is set to be approved by April 18, 2025, while the Budget Review Committee will hold its sessions from February 11 to February 28. Foreign exchange budget estimates are expected to be submitted by May 7.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated preparations for the FY2025-26 budget. Stakeholders have been requested to submit their proposals by January 31, covering areas such as income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and revenue generation strategies.

The FBR is also seeking recommendations to broaden the tax base, streamline tax procedures, phase out exemptions, and enhance the general sales tax framework. These measures aim to simplify tax regulations and increase compliance across sectors.

This collaborative approach underscores the government’s focus on economic stability and transparent fiscal planning for the upcoming fiscal year.

Previous article
CDC promotes Centralized Gateway Portal to streamline investor onboarding
Next article
China predicts no growth in EV exports for 2025
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.