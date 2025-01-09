CDC promotes Centralized Gateway Portal to streamline investor onboarding

The Centralized Gateway Portal (CGP) is a one-stop solution designed to streamline and simplify the onboarding process for investors based in Pakistan.

This innovative platform aims to offer a seamless, transparent, and efficient experience for both brokers and investors, enhancing the overall investment process, according to the press release issued today.

A briefing session for brokers to promote CGP was provided by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDCPL), the infrastructure backbone of Pakistan’s capital market.

With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, CGP offers a seamless, and efficient KYC experience for brokers and investors alike.

By adopting CGP, investors can digitally create their accounts with their preferred intermediaries in the stock market, mutual funds, and insurance sectors, eliminating the need for paperwork and traditional account opening processes.

Attendees included representatives from AKD Securities, Arif Habib Limited, BMA Capital, JS Global, KTrade, MMK Securities, Next Capital, and Standard Capital.

The collaborative promotional session, held on January 8, 2025, at CDC House, marked a significant step in CDC’s mission to transform KYC and client onboarding processes.

The initiative aims to improve operational efficiency in the capital market.

This session provided participants with an opportunity to engage with CDC representatives, exchanging valuable insights about their experiences and identifying potential areas for mutual collaboration.