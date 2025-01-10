Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA’s inaugural Paris flight to generate Rs107 million in revenue

High demand despite officials occupying 40% of business seats

By News Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) expects to earn over Rs107 million in revenue from its inaugural direct flight to Paris, scheduled for January 10. 

The flight, departing Islamabad at 12:10 pm, marks the resumption of the Paris route after a four-and-a-half-year suspension following the EU’s 2020 ban.

The ban, imposed after the crash of flight 8303 and concerns over pilot licence validity, has been lifted, allowing PIA to restart its fights for Europe. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that nearly all seats for the round trip, Islamabad-Paris and Paris-Islamabad, are fully booked.

“The airline has received strong demand for the new route, with both inaugural flights sold out,” the spokesperson said, adding that PIA has introduced an intranet wireless entertainment system on board. Passengers can access content through their mobile phones, tablets, or laptops.

The national carrier will operate two weekly direct flights to Paris. Despite the high demand, nearly 40% of business class seats on the inaugural flight are occupied by PIA officials.

The spokesperson also highlighted the cost-effective tickets and time savings offered by the direct flights, which are expected to benefit passengers traveling between Pakistan and France.

Previous article
SECP flags illegal deposit scheme under Summit 4X Trade, warns public against investing
Next article
FBR launches tendering process for advanced cargo tracking technologies
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.