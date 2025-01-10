PIA’s inaugural Paris flight to generate Rs107 million in revenue

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) expects to earn over Rs107 million in revenue from its inaugural direct flight to Paris, scheduled for January 10.

The flight, departing Islamabad at 12:10 pm, marks the resumption of the Paris route after a four-and-a-half-year suspension following the EU’s 2020 ban.

The ban, imposed after the crash of flight 8303 and concerns over pilot licence validity, has been lifted, allowing PIA to restart its fights for Europe. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that nearly all seats for the round trip, Islamabad-Paris and Paris-Islamabad, are fully booked.

“The airline has received strong demand for the new route, with both inaugural flights sold out,” the spokesperson said, adding that PIA has introduced an intranet wireless entertainment system on board. Passengers can access content through their mobile phones, tablets, or laptops.

The national carrier will operate two weekly direct flights to Paris. Despite the high demand, nearly 40% of business class seats on the inaugural flight are occupied by PIA officials.

The spokesperson also highlighted the cost-effective tickets and time savings offered by the direct flights, which are expected to benefit passengers traveling between Pakistan and France.