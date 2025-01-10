FBR launches tendering process for advanced cargo tracking technologies

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated the process for a new Expression of Interest (EOI) to select qualified companies for deploying state-of-the-art technologies to enhance cargo tracking and monitoring systems.

In a statement, the FBR clarified that the transition follows the discontinuation of services provided by the existing company, which had been managing cargo tracking since 2013. The decision was made after thorough legal procedures and based on several deficiencies in the service, including outdated technology, technical faults, lack of live satellite tracking, and vulnerabilities to cyber-attacks.

The FBR highlighted that the previous operator charged fees amounting to Rs445 million while failing to ensure real-time tracking. The company also admitted during hearings that its devices were incapable of providing satellite-based tracking and frequently issued frivolous alerts.

To ensure smooth cargo movement during the transition, the FBR has implemented interim measures, including:

Installation of PMD devices on vehicles. Customs escorts for convoys from arrival ports to destinations. Selective cargo scanning at arrival and destination ports. Establishment of a 24/7 centralized Customs Control Room for real-time monitoring. Enhanced surveillance by enforcement units to deter pilferage and ensure safety.

The FBR noted that the requirement for Container Surveillance Devices (CSDs) remains intact under the new system, which aims to integrate the latest GSM and satellite tracking technologies for robust and efficient cargo monitoring.

The tendering process for selecting the new tracking companies will follow a competitive and transparent bidding mechanism, ensuring compliance with the Tracking and Monitoring of Cargo Rules.