FIA officer arrested for allegedly taking bribe from foreign ship crew at Port Qasim

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer has been arrested for allegedly accepting a $2,000 bribe from Romanian technicians aboard a foreign vessel during the clearance process at Port Qasim.

According to sources, the accused, former FIA Immigration in-charge ASI Attaullah Memon, along with staff member Zohaib, initially demanded $4,000 from the ship’s agent but later agreed to settle for $2,000.

The eight technicians had traveled from India’s Mundra Port to Pakistan’s Port Qasim for maintenance work on the vessel. Under international immigration laws, such technicians are allowed to work onboard without clearance delays.

The case highlights allegations of a wider bribery racket involving FIA officials at the port. Investigations are underway to identify and hold accountable all those involved.