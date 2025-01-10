Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP flags illegal deposit scheme under Summit 4X Trade, warns public against investing

Summit AH Experts and its sponsors accused of promising 30% returns, SECP initiates investigation

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has uncovered an illegal deposit-taking and investment scheme operating under the names Summit 4X Trade and Summit AH Experts, targeting residents of District Layyah through branch offices, WhatsApp, and phone calls.

According to the SECP, the scheme’s sponsors, Abdul Hai and Summer Abbas, lure investors with promises of lucrative profits of up to 30%. To create an illusion of legitimacy, Abdul Hai registered a company under the name Summit AH Experts (SMC-Private) Limited with the SECP under the Companies Act, 2017. The SECP clarified that the registration only confirms incorporation and does not authorise the company to accept deposits or launch investment schemes.

The SECP has strongly advised the public against depositing funds or investing with Summit 4X Trade, Summit AH Experts, or any similar unauthorised entities. It emphasised that these entities are not licensed to collect deposits or operate investment platforms.

The commission has added Summit AH Experts (SMC-Private) Limited to its “List of Companies Engaged in Unauthorized Activities” on the SECP’s official website. The case has also been referred to relevant investigative authorities for further action against those involved in the fraudulent scheme.

The SECP reiterated that a company’s Certificate of Incorporation merely validates its registration and does not grant permission for deposit-taking or investment activities. It urged the public to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through official SECP channels to avoid financial losses.

 

Previous article
Delay in CCP decision on Telenor-PTCL merger risks Pakistan’s 5G launch timeline: report
Next article
PIA’s inaugural Paris flight to generate Rs107 million in revenue
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.