Tajikistan opens visa section in Karachi

KARACHI: The Convener of the Energy Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Malik Khuda Bakhsh, congratulated Tajikistan’s Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir and diplomatic staff on the inauguration of Tajikistan’s visa section in Karachi.

The facility was inaugurated by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that the visa section will simplify the process for the public, particularly the business community, to obtain Tajikistan visas. He said this initiative will promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that the new facility will ease travel for traders, industrialists, and investors, fostering opportunities in trade, tourism, and collaboration in technology and resources.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh also noted the potential for Pakistan and Tajikistan to contribute to regional development and prosperity. He said the consular section is an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.