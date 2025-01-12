Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tajikistan opens visa section in Karachi

The new facility will ease travel for traders, industrialists, and investors, fostering opportunities in trade, tourism, and collaboration in technology and resources, says Malik Khuda Bakhsh

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Convener of the Energy Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Malik Khuda Bakhsh, congratulated Tajikistan’s Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir and diplomatic staff on the inauguration of Tajikistan’s visa section in Karachi.

The facility was inaugurated by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that the visa section will simplify the process for the public, particularly the business community, to obtain Tajikistan visas. He said this initiative will promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that the new facility will ease travel for traders, industrialists, and investors, fostering opportunities in trade, tourism, and collaboration in technology and resources.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh also noted the potential for Pakistan and Tajikistan to contribute to regional development and prosperity. He said the consular section is an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.

Previous article
Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan
Next article
Government commits to enhance edible oil self-sufficiency
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Government commits to enhance edible oil self-sufficiency

Rana Tanveer emphasizes the government’s commitment to increasing local production which currently stands at 19 percent

Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

LHC declines jurisdiction on factual assessment of tax refund claims

FBR chief targets Rs13,500 billion in tax revenue for 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.