The Punjab Govt just got something right. What could it mean for livestock farmers?

This is the story of two subsidies. The first is from two years ago, announced in a panic and in response to the most colossal agricultural crisis this country has seen in decades. The latter, only announced a few months ago and still underway, is tailored to a more specific purpose.

Both were introduced by governments of the same political party, the PML-N, although one was a federal subsidy package and the other was from the provincial government in Punjab.

The first was the Kissan Package introduced in November 2022 in response to the destruction from the devastating floods that year. The second package came around two years after in November 2024, aimed at providing cheap loans and financing for livestock farming.