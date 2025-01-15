Sign inSubscribe
SIFC reviews stakeholders’ role in promoting export-based investment under Uraan Pakistan 

Special Investment Facilitation Council and Public Private Partnership Authority sign MoU to enhance collaboration on “Invest Pakistan” project

By News Desk
Islamabad: January 14, 2025: Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary SIFC, and Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to enhance collaboration on the development of the Invest Pakistan project.

The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviewed and discussed the role of various stakeholders in promoting export-based investment under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal briefed the committee and provided insights into the key features of the plan and the collaborative efforts required from stakeholders, a news release said.

The committee resolved to formulate an effective strategy to implement ‘Uraan Pakistan’—the homegrown National Economic Plan (2024-29), which aims to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

The SIFC stressed the need to reap the benefits of the program through the ‘Whole of the Nation’ forum.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar presented a media strategy to support and effectively project the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program.

Furthermore, the SIFC and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on the development of the “Invest Pakistan” project. The MoU would help in fostering sustainable economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment, according to a press release.

The MoU was signed by Secretary SIFC Jamil Ahmad Qureshi and CEO of P3A Malik Ahmad Khan, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to streamline investment processes and strengthen its investment outreach globally.

The Invest Pakistan project, approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on June 26, 2024, is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Pakistan into a preferred destination for global investors.

As the executing agency, SIFC will work in close partnership with P3A to design and implement a dynamic hiring process that ensures the recruitment of highly skilled professionals essential for the project’s success.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary SIFC Jamil Ahmad Qureshi emphasized the importance of attracting top talent to drive Pakistan’s investment agenda.

“This collaboration with P3A will help us build a strong pool of technical specialists who will play a pivotal role in identifying and targeting potential investors to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he stated.

Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, highlighted the significance of a robust human resources framework in executing large-scale development projects. “P3A has successfully formulated and implemented its HR framework to ensure merit-based hiring. We are committed to supporting SIFC in attracting quality human resources for the ‘Invest Pakistan’ project, which is crucial for Pakistan’s economic transformation,” he said.

This partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s investment climate by leveraging public-private synergies to create an enabling environment for investors. The “Invest Pakistan” project will serve as a one-stop platform for potential investors, offering them streamlined processes, expert facilitation, and strategic insights to explore and capitalize on opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse sectors.

