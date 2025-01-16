China accuses PVH Corp of improper conduct in Xinjiang

Preliminary findings from China’s commerce ministry allege that PVH Corp, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, engaged in improper conduct related to the Xinjiang region.

The ministry did not provide further details in its statement issued Thursday.

The ministry announced plans to summon PVH Corp for discussions in the near future. This development follows an investigation launched in September into the company for suspected violations of market trading principles involving Xinjiang-related products.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny over corporate practices in Xinjiang.