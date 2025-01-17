Pakistan seeks France’s support for EV transition, eyes Green Fund access

Pakistan has sought France’s technical and financial support for transitioning small vehicles to electric technology, aiming to ensure a cleaner environment and reduce dependence on costly fuel imports.

The proposal was formally discussed by Power Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari with French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, alongside access to France’s Green Fund.

Minister Leghari briefed the ambassador on Pakistan’s Electric Vehicle Policy, which aims to save billions in annual fuel costs, lower transportation expenses, and combat environmental pollution. Additionally, the government plans to introduce a Wheeling Policy for electricity distribution and auction surplus power to create a competitive energy market.

The government estimates that converting motorbikes, three-wheelers, and vehicles up to 800cc to electric technology could cost between Rs50,000 to Rs150,000 per unit. This transition is projected to cut down $6 billion worth of annual petrol imports required for around 10 million motorbikes.

The French ambassador praised Pakistan’s recent reforms, including negotiations with 28 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which are expected to save Rs1.4 trillion.

Mr. Leghari also highlighted efforts to improve electricity distribution through independent boards across distribution companies, which have enhanced recovery rates and reduced line losses.

Ambassador Galey assured that France would consider providing technical and financial assistance for Pakistan’s electric vehicle initiatives, encouraged by the country’s reforms and environmental goals.

The French ambassador also raised issues faced by French Independent Power Producers (IPPs) operating in Pakistan.

This follows a commitment made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to French President Emmanuel Macron during their bilateral meeting in Riyadh last month.

French IPPs’ challenges in Pakistan remain a key issue, with stakeholders committed to fostering economic cooperation and addressing sectoral hurdles. The French ambassador’s visit signals a concerted effort to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations.