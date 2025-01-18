PIA to launch inaugural flight to Gwadar airport on January 20

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate its first-ever flight to the New Gwadar International Airport on January 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s aviation history.

“A proud step towards connecting Pakistan like never before,” PIA announced on social media, celebrating the historic event.

The New Gwadar International Airport, the largest in Pakistan, is set to officially begin operations the same day, as confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Covering 4,300 acres, the state-of-the-art facility features a 12,000-foot-long runway capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380.

According to the CAA, PIA will operate the initial flights, with national and international airlines expressing interest in serving the airport. The new airport is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism, trade, and regional connectivity, offering enhanced travel opportunities for domestic and international routes.

“Construction of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), along with allied facilities, creates a gateway capable of handling domestic and international aircraft,” the CPEC website highlighted. Built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with an estimated cost of $230 million, the airport was financed through a grant from the Chinese government.

Located 26 kilometers east of Gwadar city, the airport will support over 50 airlines daily for refueling, cargo, and passenger operations. “The start of operations will facilitate travel and trade while fostering increased business opportunities in the region,” noted the CAA in its announcement.

The airport’s groundbreaking ceremony took place in 2019, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Construction started in October 2019, creating 3,000 jobs. The project aims to make Gwadar an important hub in Balochistan, supporting CPEC’s goals of better connectivity and economic growth.