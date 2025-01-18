Sign inSubscribe
Healthcare

U.S. provides $590 million to Moderna for bird flu vaccine development

This funding adds to the $176 million HHS provided last year for late-stage trials of an mRNA vaccine targeting H5N1 avian influenza

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. government has awarded Moderna $590 million to accelerate the development of its bird flu vaccine, as part of efforts to address rising human infections.

This funding builds on $176 million provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year to advance late-stage trials of an mRNA-based vaccine targeting the H5N1 avian influenza strain.

Nearly 70 people in the U.S., primarily farmworkers, have contracted bird flu since April, as the virus spreads among poultry flocks and dairy herds. While most infections have been mild, one fatality was reported in Louisiana last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to the general public remains low, with no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

The new funding will also support clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza, Moderna said on Friday. The company plans to advance its experimental vaccine, mRNA-1018, into late-stage trials based on promising preliminary data, with results to be shared at an upcoming medical meeting.

“Avian flu variants have proven to be unpredictable and dangerous to humans. Accelerating vaccine development ensures Americans have the tools to stay safe,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The award was facilitated through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle Consortium and backed by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Following the announcement, Moderna’s shares rose 5% to $35.8 in extended trading.

Previous article
PIA to launch inaugural flight to Gwadar airport on January 20
Next article
TikTok ban deadline forces businesses to prepare for shutdown
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Legal

PepsiCo faces US FTC lawsuit over price discrimination allegations

The complaint claims PepsiCo provided promotional payments and other benefits to the retailer while increasing prices for competitors

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 18, 2025

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia advance towards finalising multibillion-dollar Reko Diq deal: report

ECC waives requirement for bank guarantees on Afghan transit cargo

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.