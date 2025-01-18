U.S. provides $590 million to Moderna for bird flu vaccine development

The U.S. government has awarded Moderna $590 million to accelerate the development of its bird flu vaccine, as part of efforts to address rising human infections.

This funding builds on $176 million provided by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year to advance late-stage trials of an mRNA-based vaccine targeting the H5N1 avian influenza strain.

Nearly 70 people in the U.S., primarily farmworkers, have contracted bird flu since April, as the virus spreads among poultry flocks and dairy herds. While most infections have been mild, one fatality was reported in Louisiana last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to the general public remains low, with no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

The new funding will also support clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza, Moderna said on Friday. The company plans to advance its experimental vaccine, mRNA-1018, into late-stage trials based on promising preliminary data, with results to be shared at an upcoming medical meeting.

“Avian flu variants have proven to be unpredictable and dangerous to humans. Accelerating vaccine development ensures Americans have the tools to stay safe,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The award was facilitated through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle Consortium and backed by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Following the announcement, Moderna’s shares rose 5% to $35.8 in extended trading.