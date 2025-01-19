OGRA enforces safety rules for LPG bowsers and storage tanks

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has directed manufacturers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bowsers and storage tanks to ensure compliance with safety standards, including a cap on bowser capacities at 30 metric tons, excluding the 15% allowance.

These directives were issued during a meeting chaired by Ogra Member Oil Zain Ul Abideen at the authority’s regional office in Lahore. Senior officials from the LPG and enforcement departments were present, along with manufacturers from the LPG sector. Manufacturers were instructed to strictly follow safety regulations to ensure safe handling and transportation of LPG.

Ogra announced plans to inspect manufacturing units to verify compliance with safety protocols and assess the data provided by manufacturers. The authority also plans to collaborate with local administrations to address unauthorized and illegal manufacturing practices within the industry.

In parallel, Ogra has proposed stricter penalties for unauthorized handling and storage of LPG and explosives. The proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) recommend making these offenses non-bailable.

Penalties would include imprisonment of up to 14 years and fines up to Rs20 million for violations causing danger, injury, death, or property damage.

For unauthorized manufacturing under Section 294-E, the proposal suggests penalties of up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fines up to Rs20 million. For unauthorized storage and handling under Section 294-D, penalties would increase to 10 years of imprisonment and fines of Rs 10 million.

The proposed amendments have been submitted to the government and are under review by the Cabinet Division, the Law Division, and other relevant ministries. These measures aim to strengthen compliance and mitigate risks in the LPG sector.