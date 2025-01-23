Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NAB distributes Rs 97 million to victims of housing society fraud

A significant amount had been recovered and returned to victims in the past two years, says Deputy Chairman NAB

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributed Rs97 million to 132 victims of the Jeddah Town scandal during a special ceremony at its headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir was the chief guest at the event, joined by Prosecutor General NAB Ihtesham Qader Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Beg, Director Ilyas Qamar, and other officials.

In his address, Deputy Chairman Nasir emphasized the commitment of NAB officers to recover assets looted from the public. He noted that a significant amount had been recovered and returned to victims in the past two years, underscoring the bureau’s dedication to this national responsibility.

“We are making every possible effort to recover every penny for the victims and return it to them,” he stated, recognizing the efforts of NAB Rawalpindi’s team in securing the funds from the Jeddah Town project.

Earlier, DG NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Beg spoke about the difficulties encountered in the recovery process. He reassured the victims that all legal requirements had been met and that efforts were ongoing to help victims of other fraudulent schemes in Rawalpindi.

Previous article
OGDCL boosts working interest in Qadirpur gas field to 83% 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.