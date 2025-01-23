NAB distributes Rs 97 million to victims of housing society fraud

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributed Rs97 million to 132 victims of the Jeddah Town scandal during a special ceremony at its headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir was the chief guest at the event, joined by Prosecutor General NAB Ihtesham Qader Shah, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Beg, Director Ilyas Qamar, and other officials.

In his address, Deputy Chairman Nasir emphasized the commitment of NAB officers to recover assets looted from the public. He noted that a significant amount had been recovered and returned to victims in the past two years, underscoring the bureau’s dedication to this national responsibility.

“We are making every possible effort to recover every penny for the victims and return it to them,” he stated, recognizing the efforts of NAB Rawalpindi’s team in securing the funds from the Jeddah Town project.

Earlier, DG NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Beg spoke about the difficulties encountered in the recovery process. He reassured the victims that all legal requirements had been met and that efforts were ongoing to help victims of other fraudulent schemes in Rawalpindi.