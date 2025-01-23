Ogra unveils ‘Raahguzar’ app to track legal petrol pumps, curb illegal outlets

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), has launched a mobile application named ‘Raahguzar’ to digitise the oil supply chain and combat illegal fuel outlets across Pakistan.

The app, powered by Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, allows users to locate legal petrol pumps and outlets nationwide.

It provides a platform for consumers, district governments, and law enforcement agencies to identify unlicensed “dabba stations” and report issues such as overcharging or substandard fuel quality.

The launch ceremony, held at Ogra’s head office in Islamabad, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), FBR, Customs, the Explosives Department, OCAC, and the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan. Ogra Chairman Masroor Khan, accompanied by member oil and finance, chaired the event.

In his address, Khan explained that the initiative began with discussions between Ogra and FBR in August 2024, highlighting the need for digital solutions to modernize the oil industry.

“The launch of ‘Raahguzar’ marks the first phase of a comprehensive track-and-trace system to enhance accountability, prevent economic losses, curb illegal activities, and ensure the integrity of Pakistan’s oil industry,” Khan stated.

The app’s user-friendly interface aims to empower stakeholders by ensuring transparency and strengthening regulatory oversight in the oil sector.