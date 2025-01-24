Sign inSubscribe
PIA launches historic first international flight from Gwadar Airport to Muscat

The inaugural flight marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s aviation history, expanding connectivity and regional ties.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved a significant milestone with its first international flight departing from the newly opened Gwadar International Airport to Muscat.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the inaugural flight, PK-197, carried 39 passengers and departed on time, marking the commencement of international operations from the state-of-the-art airport, as reported by Express News.

Initially, PIA will operate a weekly flight on the Gwadar-Muscat route to meet the growing demand for travel and enhance regional connectivity.

At the launch event, PIA officials bid farewell to passengers, underscoring the airline’s commitment to expanding services to cater to public demand and national aspirations.

Just a week prior, the new Gwadar International Airport officially began operations, welcoming its first commercial flight— a historic moment for Pakistan’s aviation sector and a step towards transforming the country into a regional connectivity hub. The first commercial flight, PK-503, arrived from Karachi at 11:15 a.m., having departed at 9:50 a.m. with 46 passengers onboard. The flight was met with a water salute upon arrival.

Covering 4,300 acres, the Gwadar airport is the largest in Pakistan, marking a key milestone in regional development.

The airport’s opening was celebrated by key figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Mandokhail, and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the operationalization of the airport represents a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship, with the potential to strengthen not only Pakistan’s domestic connectivity but also regional ties. He emphasized that the airport would facilitate connections to Central Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

Chief Minister Bugti also spoke at the inauguration, calling it a turning point in Balochistan’s development, promising economic growth and prosperity for the region.

Google commits to tackling fake reviews in UK after CMA investigation
China play key role in Pakistan’s digital transformation: Finance Minister
News Desk
News Desk

