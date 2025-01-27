Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s exports to US increase 9.78% in 1HFY 2024-25

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.78 percent during the first half of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $3.017 billion during July-December (2024-25) against exports of US $2.748 billion during July-December (2023-24), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $504.481 million in December 2024 against the export of $449.731 million in December 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 6.08 percent during December 2024 as compared to the exports of $475.540 million in November 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.15 percent in the first six months, from US $15.146 billion to US $16.229 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $1080.496 million against US $894.693 million last year, showing an increase of 20.76 percent in July-December (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $185.170 million in December 2024, against the export of US $155.755 million in December 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 18.61 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of US $156.115 million during November 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 9.33 per cent, from $25.375 billion to US $27.743 billion, according to the data.
Previous article
Saudi Arabia opens real estate investment in Makkah and Madinah to foreigners
Next article
PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.