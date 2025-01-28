Several projects in limbo as US halts aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has confirmed halting aid to Pakistan, leaving several projects related to development, health and others in limbo, says in media reports.

A US official said the aid will remain suspended for Pakistan until a review is conducted. The move has caused suspension of work on five projects related to energy sector.

It has also affected four economic development programmes and five agriculture-related projects besides suspending aid for human rights and governance temporarily.

The foreign aid has initially has been suspended for 90 days and it would be resumed after a review by the US authorities.

Earlier, the US, the world’s biggest donor, froze virtually all foreign aid, making exceptions only for emergency food, and military funding for Israel and Egypt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent an internal memo days after President Donald Trump took office vowing an “America First” policy of tightly restricting assistance overseas.

“No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved,” said the memo to staff.

The sweeping order appears to affect everything from development assistance to military aid — including to Ukraine, which received billions of dollars in weapons under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden as it tries to repel a Russian invasion.

The directive also means a pause of at least several months of US funding for PEPFAR, the anti-HIV/AIDS initiative that buys anti-retroviral drugs to treat the disease in developing countries, largely in Africa.

But the memo explicitly made exceptions for military assistance to Israel — whose longstanding major arms packages from the United States have expanded further since the Gaza war — and Egypt, which has received generous US defense funding since it signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

Rubio also made an exception for US contributions to emergency food assistance, which the United States has been contributing following crises around the world including in Sudan and Syria.