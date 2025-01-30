Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Agricultural loans reach Rs. 1.26 trillion in 1HFY25

State Bank of Pakistan highlights growth in credit disbursement, SME financing, and policy measures to support business sectors.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Credit disbursement to Pakistan’s agriculture sector has surged to Rs. 1.26 trillion by the end of the first half of the financial year 2025 (FY25), nearing its full-year target of Rs. 2.5 trillion set by the banking regulator for commercial banks. This was revealed by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, during a meeting with business leaders at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Governor Ahmad attributed the robust credit growth to the SBP’s prudent monetary policy, which has contributed to restoring macroeconomic stability. He also highlighted several key policy initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing business, including measures for export and import facilitation, dividend repatriation, support for freelancers and IT exporters, and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

Furthermore, he noted a significant increase in SME financing, which rose from Rs. 543 billion in December 2023 to Rs. 638 billion in December 2024. The governor emphasized the importance of diversifying exports and encouraged the business community to invest in future technologies and explore non-traditional markets.

It’s worth noting that in the previous fiscal year, credit disbursement to the agriculture sector reached Rs. 2.216 trillion, demonstrating the sector’s vital role in the country’s economic framework.

Previous article
PTA reminds int’l travelers to pay FBR taxes for mobile device registration under DIRBS
Next article
Rightsizing body reviews MoIB, NH&CD restructuring
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Azerbaijan shows interest to invest in Motorways in Pakistan

BAKU: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan along with a high-level delegation held talks with Minister for Digital...

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dip by $76 million amid debt repayments

Chinese automotive giant signs agreement to boost NEV development in Pakistan

Commerce committee reviews rice export concerns after EU quality alerts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.