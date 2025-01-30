Agricultural loans reach Rs. 1.26 trillion in 1HFY25

ISLAMABAD: Credit disbursement to Pakistan’s agriculture sector has surged to Rs. 1.26 trillion by the end of the first half of the financial year 2025 (FY25), nearing its full-year target of Rs. 2.5 trillion set by the banking regulator for commercial banks. This was revealed by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, during a meeting with business leaders at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Governor Ahmad attributed the robust credit growth to the SBP’s prudent monetary policy, which has contributed to restoring macroeconomic stability. He also highlighted several key policy initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing business, including measures for export and import facilitation, dividend repatriation, support for freelancers and IT exporters, and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

Furthermore, he noted a significant increase in SME financing, which rose from Rs. 543 billion in December 2023 to Rs. 638 billion in December 2024. The governor emphasized the importance of diversifying exports and encouraged the business community to invest in future technologies and explore non-traditional markets.

It’s worth noting that in the previous fiscal year, credit disbursement to the agriculture sector reached Rs. 2.216 trillion, demonstrating the sector’s vital role in the country’s economic framework.