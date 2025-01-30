Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese automotive giant signs agreement to boost NEV development in Pakistan

By INP

BEIJING: Chinese automotive giant GEELY, along with its subsidiary FARIZON, signed a groundbreaking joint venture agreement with Pakistan’s Habib Rafiq Engineering (HRL Engineering) in Hangzhou, China, to revolutionize Pakistan’s automotive sector.

They will be introducing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and fostering local manufacturing capabilities.

The agreement, signed by Mr. Luis Liu, Business Head at GEELY, and Mr. Imran Zahid, Executive Director of HRL-CSM, establishes plans for the sales and assembly of commercial vehicles.

The partnership will facilitate the import of Completely Built Units (CBU) and the establishment of a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant in Pakistan.

The venture will roll out NEV buses, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy-Duty Trucks (HDTs) in multiple phases, paving the way for a sustainable future in Pakistan’s transportation sector, Gwadar Pro reported.

Previous article
Commerce committee reviews rice export concerns after EU quality alerts
Next article
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dip by $76 million amid debt repayments
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.