SECP shares 27 insider trading, market manipulation cases with FIA

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has provided the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with details of 27 cases related to insider trading and market manipulation. These cases, categorized as predicate offenses under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act 2010, are now subject to parallel investigations by the FIA.

According to a statement, the SECP clarified that it has been actively investigating insider trading and market manipulation cases and has filed criminal complaints in the relevant courts under the Securities Act 2015. The FIA, which is authorized to investigate money laundering associated with predicate offenses under the AML Act, requested the SECP to share details of such cases for further examination.

Responding to the request, the SECP shared a list of 27 cases dating back to 2008, where investigations had been completed and criminal complaints had already been filed. The information was provided to the FIA in September 2024 under the Anti-Money Laundering (Referral) Rules 2021.

The SECP emphasized that these cases are part of judicial records and accessible to any authority or individual applying through legal channels.

The regulator also clarified that the referral of cases does not implicate the companies whose securities were involved or the brokerage houses that facilitated the transactions. Instead, the focus remains on individuals found engaged in insider trading and market manipulation as defined by the Securities Act 2015.