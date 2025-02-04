Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. oil prices fall and recover after Trump plans new pressure on Iran

West Texas Intermediate crude falls 0.6% to $72.75 while Brent crude futures rise 0.24% to $76.14 per barrel

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. oil prices fell on Tuesday but later recovered after an official said President Donald Trump will put new pressure on Iran to stop its oil exports.

The order tells the U.S. Treasury to enforce economic sanctions on companies that do not follow the current restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 41 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.75 per barrel by 11:39 a.m. EST (1639 GMT), after falling more than 3% earlier in the day. Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.24%, to $76.14 per barrel.

Traders are watching for a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which may happen on Tuesday. The call may discuss a possible pause in new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. The U.S. started a 10% tariff on Chinese goods on Tuesday, and China responded with new tariffs on U.S. goods.

On Monday, Trump paused a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days after both countries agreed to strengthen border security and crime enforcement. The delay also includes a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada.

China’s new tariffs on U.S. crude oil may reduce U.S. oil sales to China. U.S. oil made up 1.7% of China’s crude imports in 2024, according to customs data.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores
Next article
ECC grants 60-day extension for mediation on KE’s financial disputes
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

Government moves to address corruption concerns with direct aid, considering closure of utility stores

China imposes tariffs on U.S. imports as trade tensions escalate

Government issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers

US suspends $845m aid projects in Pakistan following Trump’s directive

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.