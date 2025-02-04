PM Shehbaz orders Ramadan package without utility stores

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Tuesday to launch the Ramadan package without involving utility stores, aiming to ensure quality distribution and curb corruption.

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz stated that the decision came after numerous complaints about last year’s execution of the Ramadan Package via Utility Stores, which involved low-quality goods. He emphasized that this year, the initiative would be carried out directly, without relying on the utility stores.

The government plans to distribute the Ramadan assistance as cash to underserved populations across the country, in coordination with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), sources revealed to *Business Recorder*.

Additionally, the Prime Minister informed the cabinet that an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has finalized recommendations for the potential closure of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), which is pending privatization.

In other developments, PM Shehbaz highlighted a $1.2 billion oil facility agreement with Saudi Arabia, which will strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. He also mentioned that the Saudi Development Fund would provide $41 million for a water scheme in Hazara.

Reflecting on the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day, which will be observed on February 5, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their ongoing struggle for freedom.