Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia expand cooperation in countering financial crimes

Financial Monitoring Unit of Pakistan and Saudi counterpart agree on crime data exchange

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and related crimes.

The decision was taken during a cabinet session on Tuesday, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agreement, signed between Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Financial Investigation and Pakistan’s FMU, aims to facilitate the exchange of investigations related to financial crimes. In Pakistan, the FMU operates under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2010, working with financial intelligence units globally to analyze suspicious transactions and share relevant information.

Saudi Arabia has played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s financial stability, providing deposits to the State Bank of Pakistan and offering deferred oil payment facilities. The agreement reflects the strengthening strategic ties between the two countries, with a large Pakistani diaspora and business presence in the Kingdom.

The Saudi cabinet also noted the Kingdom’s hosting of the INTERPOL Regional Bureau, emphasizing its role in global efforts to combat financial crimes and extremism.

Previous article
PBC warns gas price hike may derail $60bn export target
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs fixes new import values for lithium batteries to curb under-invoicing

Revised customs valuation aims to prevent revenue losses; lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, laptops and tablets remain exempt
SECP

SECP to launch AI-powered system for swift company name approvals

Govt raises Rs452bn in T-bill auction as yields edge higher

Chinese delegation due this month to finalise ML-1 financial plan, NA body told 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.