French prosecutors investigate X over alleged algorithmic bias

The probe follows a complaint filed on January 12 by a lawmaker claiming X’s algorithms may have distorted automated data processing

By Monitoring Desk

French prosecutors said Friday they have opened an investigation into X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, over allegations of algorithmic bias.

The probe was launched after a lawmaker claimed that biased algorithms on X may have distorted automated data processing.

The investigation comes just days before a major AI summit in Paris, where global leaders including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with executives from Alphabet and Microsoft, are set to attend. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that its cybercrime unit is conducting initial technical checks.

French centrist lawmaker Eric Bothorel, citing concerns over biased algorithms, said he had written to the J3 cybercrime unit on January 12. The unit has been active in high-profile cases, including last year’s investigation into Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov.

X has faced scrutiny over its role in political discourse, with Musk personally supporting right-wing parties in Europe. The J3 unit has previously taken action against major platforms, and last year, X was temporarily blocked in Brazil for failing to curb misinformation before complying with a Supreme Court order.

Monitoring Desk
