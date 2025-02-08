Saudi fast-food chain Albaik confirms its expansion into Pakistan

Saudi fast-food chain Albaik has confirmed its expansion into Pakistan, stating that the process is in its final stages following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This confirmation came after a meeting between Pakistan’s Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan, and Albaik’s owner, Rami Abu Ghazala. The Minister was given a tour of Albaik’s operations, where he met Pakistani employees working at the fast-food giant.

The first-ever Albaik branches in Pakistan are expected to open soon, creating new job opportunities and strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The Minister welcomed Albaik’s entry into Pakistan and highlighted its potential to enhance the country’s fast-food industry and consumer market.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a series of high-profile meetings in Jeddah, focusing on strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The discussions, held during the first-ever “Made in Pakistan” exhibition, centered on business collaborations, investment opportunities, and Saudi brands entering the Pakistani market.

In a key meeting with prominent Saudi businessmen, the Minister invited them to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan across sectors such as energy, agriculture, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, and consumer goods. He highlighted Pakistan’s 22% export growth to Saudi Arabia, reaching $700 million, and assured Saudi investors of a business-friendly environment with tax exemptions, investor protection laws, and access to a 240-million-strong consumer market.

Saudi business leaders expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in construction materials, textiles, and the food industry. Several proposals were discussed to enhance trade partnerships and industrial investment, with the Minister inviting them to visit Pakistan and participate in trade exhibitions such as TEXPO, Food-AG, and the Healthcare & Mineral Show.

The discussions also addressed Pakistan’s recent ease-of-doing-business initiatives, including the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the National Compliance Centre, aimed at streamlining trade regulations and enhancing export standards.

In another significant meeting, the Minister met with Pakistani investors and business leaders based in Jeddah, acknowledging their decades-long contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economy. He noted that 1.7 million Pakistanis traveled to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants.

The Minister also highlighted the $7.4 billion in remittances sent from Saudi Arabia last fiscal year, emphasizing the strong financial link between the two countries. He noted that the Pakistan Investor Forum, recently established in Jeddah, is playing a key role in guiding new market entrants and fostering Pakistani-Saudi business collaborations.

Encouraging Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, the Minister pointed out the country’s Revised Visa Policy, which allows GCC citizens to enter Pakistan visa-free for up to 90 days, making business travel more convenient.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s engagements in Jeddah reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade ties with Saudi Arabia. From Saudi business leaders expressing confidence in Pakistan’s economy to Albaik’s upcoming expansion, the visit marked a significant step toward deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

With increasing Saudi interest in Pakistani industries, growing trade volumes, and new business partnerships, the Pakistan-Saudi economic corridor is set to expand further, creating new opportunities for both nations.