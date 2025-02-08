Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan’s budget deficit reaches Rs1.54 trillion in H1FY25

Total expenditures stood at Rs11.3 trillion, with debt servicing remaining the largest expense at Rs5.14 trillion, followed by defence spending at Rs0.89 trillion from July to December 2024

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s budget recorded a deficit of Rs1.54 trillion, or 1.2% of GDP, in the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, after a statistical discrepancy of Rs0.43 trillion turned an initial surplus into a shortfall. The deficit emerges just ahead of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review talks under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), scheduled for later this month.

In the first quarter (July-September), the budget had posted a surplus, largely due to a lump-sum booking of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) profits. However, by the end of December, the fiscal position had shifted into a deficit, with total revenues and expenditures failing to fully reconcile. 

The federal government’s statistical discrepancy was recorded at Rs0.23 trillion, while Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) showed discrepancies of Rs0.198 trillion, Rs0.22 trillion, and Rs0.34 trillion, respectively. Balochistan recorded a negative discrepancy of Rs0.53 trillion.

According to the finance ministry’s fiscal operations report, debt servicing and defence spending accounted for the largest share of expenditures, while development spending, particularly under the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), remained low. 

The federal PSDP utilization stood at Rs0.132 trillion in the first six months, down from Rs0.22 trillion in the first quarter, while provincial governments spent Rs0.639 trillion on development projects.

Debt servicing costs reached Rs5.14 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year. Following six consecutive policy rate cuts, the finance ministry has revised its debt servicing projection for FY25 downward from Rs9.7 trillion to Rs8.7 trillion.

Total revenues for the first six months stood at Rs9.76 trillion, with Rs6 trillion collected through tax revenues and Rs3.69 trillion from non-tax sources. 

Meanwhile, total expenditures stood at Rs11.3 trillion, with debt servicing remaining the largest expense at Rs5.14 trillion, followed by defence spending at Rs0.89 trillion.

The budget deficit was financed through a mix of external and domestic borrowing, with net external borrowing at negative Rs0.78 trillion, while domestic borrowing stood at Rs1.61 trillion. 

As Pakistan prepares for IMF review talks, the government faces pressure to manage its fiscal balance amid rising debt servicing costs and low development spending.

Previous article
Saudi fast-food chain Albaik confirms its expansion into Pakistan
Next article
Largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange faces legal challenge over securities sales
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.