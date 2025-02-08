Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

Largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange faces legal challenge over securities sales

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also suing Coinbase for allegedly enabling the trade of unregistered securities

By Monitoring Desk

A U.S. federal judge ruled Friday that Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, must face a lawsuit from customers accusing it of illegally selling securities without registering as a broker-dealer.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan rejected Coinbase’s argument that it did not qualify as a “statutory seller” under federal securities law.

The judge cited allegations that Coinbase transacts directly with customers, making it a seller under the law. He also refused to dismiss claims under California, Florida, and New Jersey laws, saying customers sufficiently alleged Coinbase was a direct seller of tokens.

Coinbase maintained that it does not list or sell securities and said it would defend its position in court.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed in February 2023, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived parts of it in April 2024. Engelmayer’s ruling allows those claims to proceed, with customers seeking unspecified damages.

Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also suing Coinbase for allegedly enabling the trade of unregistered securities. Another Manhattan federal judge recently paused that case to allow Coinbase to appeal a key legal question about whether digital token trades qualify as investment contracts under a 1946 Supreme Court precedent.

In a Jan. 17 filing, Coinbase argued that the appeal could help clarify the regulatory uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market.

Previous article
Pakistan’s budget deficit reaches Rs1.54 trillion in H1FY25
Next article
PTA urges consumers to verify mobile tax status before purchase
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.