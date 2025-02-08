Sign inSubscribe
PTA urges consumers to verify mobile tax status before purchase

Unregistered devices must comply with FBR tax rules to avoid service disruptions

By Saddam Hussain

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised consumers to check the tax payment status of mobile devices before purchasing to ensure compliance with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regulations and avoid potential service disruptions. The advisory, issued on Friday, emphasized that mobile devices must be registered under the appropriate computerised national identity card (CNIC) or passport category in the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS).

Consumers purchasing unregistered mobile phones are required to pay all applicable taxes and duties within 60 days to enable network access. The PTA also cautioned individuals against using unauthorized intermediaries for tax payments, urging them to make payments only through official banking channels.

Clarifying its role, the PTA stated that taxation falls under the jurisdiction of the FBR, while its responsibility is limited to ensuring the legal registration of devices through DIRBS to facilitate connectivity on local networks.

