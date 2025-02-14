SBP grants FPT clearance to Zia Ijaz as Askari Bank President & CEO

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance to Zia Ijaz, allowing him to take charge as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Askari Bank Limited, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Ijaz is set to officially assume his responsibilities on Monday, February 17, 2025. He will replace Acting President and CEO Saleem Anwar.

“In continuation of our letter dated January 24, 2025, it is hereby informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has granted Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance to Mr. Zia Ijaz, as President & CEO of Askari Bank Limited. He will be assuming charge w.e.f. Monday, February 17, 2025,” read Askari Bank’s notice.

On January 24, the Board of Directors of Askari Bank appointed Zia Ijaz as the new President and CEO of the bank for a three-year term.

Zia Ijaz brings with him over 30 years of extensive banking experience. Before his banking career, Mr. Ijaz worked with Ford Rhodes Sidat Hyder & Co., a member firm of Ernst & Young. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from AICPA, USA.

Previously, he served as Deputy CEO of United Bank Limited (UBL), where he headed the Branch Banking and International Business Groups. These groups oversee a range of functions, including branch distribution, consumer, SME, rural banking, wealth management, marketing, and international operations in UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, as well as home remittances and governance.

Prior to UBL, Mr. Ijaz spent more than 12 years at Allied Bank (ABL) in leadership roles, including CFO, Group Chief of Commercial & Retail Banking, and Group Chief of Operations. His international experience includes serving as Financial Controller at Riyadh Bank in Saudi Arabia and as CFO at Askari Bank.