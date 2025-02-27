Amazon launches Alexa+ to upgrade voice assistant with generative AI

Amazon introduced Alexa+, an upgraded version of its voice assistant, embedding generative artificial intelligence.

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that processes data to generate text, images, or actions, enabling Alexa+ to respond more naturally, handle multiple requests in sequence, and act on user prompts without direct commands.

“Alexa knows almost every instrument in your life, your schedule, your smart home, your preferences, the devices you’re using, the people you’re connected to, the entertainment you love, and uses many of the apps you use, a lot of the services you need,” said Panos Panay, Amazon’s head of devices and services, at a launch event in New York.

Alexa+ will be free for Amazon Prime members and cost $19.99 per month for non-Prime users. It will be available in March for select users, with a gradual rollout. The service will integrate with Amazon products such as Ring doorbells and support external applications, including food delivery and ride-hailing services.

Mara Segal, director of Alexa, said the service can process documents, such as homeowners association contracts, to provide relevant information. “People will now be able to share just about anything with Alexa,” she said.

Alexa+ will allow users to store personal preferences, such as dietary restrictions, and adjust its recommendations accordingly.

Amazon reported that there are 500 million Alexa-enabled devices in use. The company has invested $8 billion in AI startup Anthropic, whose Claude AI model contributes to Alexa+.

Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Echo, confirmed Anthropic’s role in the development of the service.

Amazon shares rose 1.7% to $216.45 following the announcement.