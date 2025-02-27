Disrupt.com announces $100mn investment to fuel startups globally

Disrupt.com, a UAE-based venture builder founded by three Pakistanis, Aaqib Gadit, Uzair Gadit, and Umair Gadit, has announced a $100 million investment commitment to support technology ventures worldwide.

The ambitious move underscores the firm’s focus on fostering innovation in technology-driven sectors like AI, cybersecurity, Web 3.0, automotive technology, and retail innovation. The investment also positions Disrupt.com as a key player in the emerging global technology ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on underserved markets such as MENA and Pakistan.

Amid a global venture capital slowdown, with MENA VC investments falling 29% in 2024, Disrupt.com’s approach aims to counter the trend, providing funding, strategic guidance, and operational support to early-stage startups. The firm is determined to empower entrepreneurs in regions that typically face challenges in accessing growth capital, especially in the wake of funding declines in places like the UAE, where investments decreased by 8%.

Disrupt.com’s founders, originally from Pakistan, have a deep-rooted entrepreneurial background. They first made their mark in the technology space through Gaditek, which they founded in Karachi in 2008. In 2022, they sold Cloudways, a Malta-based cloud hosting platform, to US-listed Digital Ocean Holdings for $350 million, marking one of the biggest exits in Pakistan.

Cloudways’ acquisition by DigitalOcean marked a significant milestone for the Gadit family, and also allowed them to reinvest their capital and experience into their next venture: Disrupt.com. Since its inception, Disrupt.com has already deployed over $40 million into a diverse range of startups in key technology sectors, including cybersecurity, AI, and Web 3.0, according to the company.

Aaqib Gadit, co-founder and CEO of Disrupt.com, reflected on the success of Cloudways, noting, “SMBs love simplicity, performance, predictability, affordability, and great support. Together with DigitalOcean, we turbocharged Cloudways’ mission of helping SMBs grow through cloud offerings. Now, with Disrupt.com, we aim to support a broader range of entrepreneurs and tech ventures globally.”

The $100 million commitment from Disrupt.com will target early-stage startups that focus on AI, cybersecurity, Web 3.0, automotive technology, and retail innovation. The firm is particularly interested in businesses at the pre-seed to Series A stage that show strong organic growth potential and clear paths to profitability. This aligns with the company’s mission to help create sustainable businesses that will drive the next wave of innovation in these industries.

“We are doubling down on building the next wave of startups that will define the future of the world,” said Aaqib Gadit. “Web 3.0 is in its early stages, and AI is revolutionizing industries. The opportunity to solve real-world problems and create businesses that align with how people live and work is vast, and we believe MENA and Pakistan will play an integral role in this transformation.”

Disrupt.com is not only committed to providing funding but also to fostering a supportive ecosystem that helps startups thrive. With a network of over 650 professionals globally, including many in Pakistan, the firm offers entrepreneurs access to a wealth of expertise across business strategy, technology development, and marketing.

By leveraging experience and the lessons learned from previous ventures, Disrupt.com founders aim to create a powerful ecosystem for founders. “Our network brings the experience of all the mistakes we’ve made ourselves in the past,” added Uzair Gadit, co-founder of Disrupt.com. “We are here to help entrepreneurs avoid these pitfalls and accelerate their growth.”

Despite relocating its headquarters to Dubai, Disrupt.com maintains strong ties with Pakistan and other underserved markets. The founders’ commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in these regions is integral to the firm’s mission. Aaqib Gadit emphasized the firm’s belief in the untapped potential of MENA and Pakistan, stating, “There are incredible entrepreneurs in this region, but they often lack the resources to bring their ideas to life. We are here to bridge that gap and help them build world-class businesses.”

This focus on MENA and Pakistan comes at a critical time when venture capital funding in the region is declining. According to data from Magnitt, MENA VC investments dropped by 29% in 2024, and early-stage investments in the UAE decreased by 8%. Disrupt.com’s commitment to these regions provides a vital lifeline for entrepreneurs who otherwise might not have access to the necessary funding and support to scale their businesses.