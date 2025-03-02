Sindh launches Rs. 200 billion solar energy project with World Bank support

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Energy Department distributed solar home systems to 100 rural families in Tando Jam, Hyderabad, under the Sindh Solar Energy Project, marking the first phase of a large-scale initiative to expand renewable energy access.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other officials, attended the event.

Memon emphasized that the program is designed to support low-income households, stating, “This facility is for poor people who cannot afford electricity.” He added that the initiative, starting from Sukkur, will cover the entire Hyderabad division, benefiting 200,000 families.

The minister linked the project to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s broader welfare agenda, which includes a housing initiative for rain-affected families. “These homes are being provided in the name of poor women, ensuring women’s empowerment,” he said.

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted the scale of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, a Rs. 200 billion initiative backed by the World Bank. “In the first phase, 162,600 families will receive solar systems, while another 500,000 families will be facilitated in the next phase,” he announced.

He added that Sindh is also working on solar parks to boost its renewable energy infrastructure.

The project follows BISP criteria to ensure transparency, with Shah reaffirming its merit-based selection process. “The next phase of solar system distribution will begin after June, ensuring that more families benefit from clean and affordable energy,” he stated.

As part of its renewable energy strategy, the Sindh government aims to reduce reliance on traditional power sources and expand the adoption of clean energy. The solar distribution program aligns with Pakistan’s broader push for sustainable energy solutions and rural electrification.