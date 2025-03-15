Pakistan among 43 countries facing possible US travel restrictions

The Trump administration is considering imposing new travel restrictions as part of a broader immigration policy that could affect citizens from up to 43 countries, including Pakistan, The New York Times reported.

The proposed measures, still under review, include a “red list” of 11 nations facing a complete travel ban and an “orange list” of 10 countries, including Pakistan, where travel restrictions would be tightened, particularly for those applying for immigrant or tourist visas.

The draft policy, developed by US diplomatic and security officials, suggests mandatory in-person visa interviews for Pakistani travelers and potential restrictions on certain visa categories. The New York Times reported that while some wealthier business travelers may still be permitted entry, the new rules could limit access for other Pakistani citizens.

The proposed travel ban expands on measures implemented during Trump’s first term and includes both new and previously sanctioned countries.

The red list reportedly includes Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, while Pakistan is listed alongside Russia, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan on the orange list. The Times noted that most of the targeted countries are Muslim-majority, politically unstable, or considered to have weak governance.

The State Department was directed to prepare the list following an executive order signed by Trump on January 20, requiring an assessment of countries with inadequate security screening processes. The agency is set to submit its final report this week.

It remains unclear whether the policy will affect Pakistani nationals with existing visas or green card holders.

The Times also reported that a recent case involving a Palestinian student at Columbia University, whose US residency was revoked over alleged antisemitic protests, suggests the administration may take a stricter stance on immigration enforcement.

While the draft proposal is still under review, sources told The Times that officials from the State Department, intelligence agencies, and security departments are providing feedback on potential changes. However, the final decision will be made by the White House.