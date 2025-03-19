Customs revises import values for empty plastic bottles from China

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has updated the Customs values for the import of empty plastic bottles (food grade/cosmetics) from China, ensuring more accurate assessment of duties and taxes. The new ruling, issued as Ruling No. 1981 of 2025 on Tuesday, addresses concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the previously higher values.

Under the revised guidelines, pharmaceutical-grade plastic bottles have been excluded from the new valuation due to significant value discrepancies. Customs Collectorates are now required to assess these bottles under Section 25 of the Customs Act.

The decision to revise the Customs values followed representations from stakeholders who argued that the existing valuation was too high. In response, the Directorate initiated a thorough review process, as outlined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. This process included meetings with relevant stakeholders, where their concerns and viewpoints were carefully considered. Stakeholders were also asked to provide import documents to support their claims.

To determine the updated Customs values, data from the past 90 days was collected, reviewed, and analyzed, including some references to previously declared values. Additionally, market inquiries were conducted in line with the Directorate’s office order and Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

After careful examination, the Customs values were finalized in accordance with Section 25(9), in conjunction with Section 25(8) of the Customs Act, 1969, and Customs Rule 121(2) of the Customs Rules, 2001. The updated ruling aims to ensure a more accurate and fair approach to duty and tax assessments on imported empty plastic bottles.