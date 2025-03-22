Pakistan to host first Digital FDI summit in April to attract global tech investment

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Pakistan will host its first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) event on April 29 and 30.

Speaking to ambassadors and officials from Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) member states, she said the Digital FDI Initiative aims to support countries in crafting policies that attract investment in the digital economy.

She invited global investors, ambassadors, and international stakeholders to participate in the event, calling it a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s digital sector.

“This is a chance for the world to see Pakistan as a new destination for technology and innovation,” she said.

The event will feature high-level meetings, policy discussions, and networking sessions, fostering international cooperation in technology and digital investments.

The minister said the event marks a key step toward positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for technology and innovation. “It’s more than just an event; it reflects Pakistan’s readiness to engage with the global digital economy,” she added.

Shaza Fatima explained that the forum is being organized in partnership with the DCO, led by Saudi Arabia, and aims to showcase Pakistan’s digital and IT investment potential. Member states of the DCO, along with other countries, are expected to attend, making it a global platform for digital investment dialogue.

“The goal is to position Pakistan as a strong contender for digital foreign direct investment,” she said, highlighting Pakistan’s young and skilled population, with over 150 million people under the age of 35, as a major advantage for global digital businesses.

“Our talent in cybersecurity, fintech, and emerging technologies is expanding rapidly. Many of our startups are nearing unicorn status,” she said.

The minister emphasized government support for entrepreneurship and innovation, referencing initiatives such as the National Incubation Centers and Special Technology Zones that offer investors incentives like 10-year tax exemptions and unrestricted repatriation of profits.

She also mentioned the near-completion of the new IT Park in Islamabad, which will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for tech businesses.

Fatima Khawaja acknowledged existing challenges, including the need for improved international payment systems. She noted that although Pakistan is the third-largest freelancing economy, it lacks efficient global payment gateways—an opportunity for foreign fintech firms.

She also announced plans to train over 3 million people in digital skills over the next three years, with support from the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister, aiming to prepare Pakistani youth for global tech opportunities.

The minister shared encouraging news about the country’s digital progress, stating that IT exports have grown by 27% over the past seven months, internet usage has increased by 25%, and Pakistan is now recognized among the leading countries in cybersecurity.