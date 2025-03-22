SBP injects Rs2.12tr into market through conventional and Islamic OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs2,120.95 billion into the market through conventional reverse repo purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted a 7-day tenor reverse repo purchase operation on March 21, 2025, accepting 20 bids amounting to Rs1,549.25 billion. In addition, another Rs571.7 billion were injected through the Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

The central bank received 20 bids for the 7-day tenor, offering a total of Rs1,801.1 billion at rates ranging between 12.08% and 12.10%. The SBP accepted Rs1,549.25 billion through 20 quotes at a 12.08% rate of return. Of the total Rs1,126.4 billion offered at 12.08%, Rs874.5 billion were accepted on a pro-rata basis.

Simultaneously, the SBP conducted the 7-day Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO, receiving 10 bids totaling Rs571.7 billion, all of which were accepted at 12.08%.