Energy minister, World Bank officials discuss feasibility of Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan transmission line

Project aims to enhance national grid stability and integrate renewable energy; NTDC to retain control over operations

By APP

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Friday met with Najy Benhassine, Country Director of the World Bank, along with experts from the World Bank Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh, to discuss the initial feasibility of the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line project.

According to a press release, the project is a critical part of Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, aimed at improving voltage stability, strengthening the transmission of electricity from north to south, and enabling the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources into the national grid. Multiple technical and regulatory aspects of the project were reviewed during the meeting.

The minister clarified that under any procurement model, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) must retain operational control over the transmission system. Tariffs, he said, would be determined in accordance with NEPRA regulations to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability.

Awais Leghari emphasized that while the project presents substantial benefits, its successful execution hinges on resolving the “right of way” issue. Without addressing this challenge, the project cannot move forward effectively.

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanju also attended the meeting.

Pakistan to host first Digital FDI summit in April to attract global tech investment
PM orders probe into mass tampering of import declarations in customs clearance system: report
APP
APP

