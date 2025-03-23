Karachi Fish Harbour prepares for crucial EU audit

The Karachi Fish Harbour is undergoing a significant overhaul in preparation for an upcoming audit by the European Union (EU) in the first week of April.

The audit, conducted by the European Commission’s Director for Health and Food, Audits and Analysis, will assess the facilities of fishery exporters shipping products to EU countries.

The Marine Fisheries Department (MFD) has informed authorities that the evaluation will focus on compliance with European Commission regulations, which mandate strict assessments at every stage of the supply chain—from fishing boats and landing sites to processing and storage facilities.

In November 2024 and January 2025, the MFD issued letters to stakeholders, expressing dissatisfaction over poor sanitation conditions at Karachi Fish Harbour, including serious deficiencies at landing sites and auction halls. To address these concerns, the MFD instructed the Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) and the Fishermen Cooperative Society Limited (FCSL) to improve facilities, including fishing boats and auction areas that handle fishery products intended for EU exports.

The department has stressed that hygiene and sanitation improvements are crucial to avoiding any potential export bans. Essential measures such as proper handwashing stations, waste disposal facilities, and the supply of potable ice from approved plants are being enforced.

Mohammad Zafar Iqbal Kundi, chairman of the Pakistan Fishery Exporters Association (PFEA), assured that exporters are well-prepared for the EU audit. “Our processing units and exporters are ready,” he said, adding that compliance efforts are being expedited ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Currently, only four exporters in Pakistan are permitted to export fishery products to the EU. However, three additional exporters have submitted applications for approval. According to Kundi, the upcoming audit will review both the already approved units and those seeking approval.

More exporters have also submitted requests to the MFD, which will be forwarded to the EU if the current applications are approved.

“If we can increase the number of exporters to 12, Pakistan has the potential to earn $200-300 million annually from exports to EU countries,” Kundi projected.

Zahid Khemtio, Managing Director of the KFHA, emphasized that multiple government agencies are working together to meet EU standards. “We have engaged the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to keep the harbour clean, while encroachments around the area have been removed,” he said.

Another KFHA official highlighted that 611 fishing boats have already been modified to meet EU standards. The authority plans to showcase these boats to the EU audit team during their visit.

An anti-encroachment operation has also been conducted in areas where illegal allotments were made by the Fishermen Cooperative Society Limited.

As part of the harbour’s revamp, iron trolleys in auction halls are being modified with fiber coatings, while more than 100 stainless steel trolleys, plastic pallets, and crates are being provided for the landing, handling, and transportation of fishery products. Stray dogs are being removed from the area, and abandoned fishing boats are being cleared from the harbour’s channel.

Despite these efforts, Pakistan’s overall fish and fishery product exports have remained relatively stagnant.

In the first eight months of the fiscal year 2025, total exports stood at 125,945 tonnes ($263.5 million), compared to 126,962 tonnes ($262 million) in the same period last year. In FY24, total exports were recorded at 200,709 tonnes ($410 million), down from 214,542 tonnes ($496.5 million) in FY23.

Industry experts believe that increasing the number of exporters to the EU could significantly boost revenues, as European markets offer higher prices compared to other regions. Kundi pointed out the disparity in prices, explaining that Pakistani exporters receive $3 per kilogram of squid exported to China, whereas the same product fetches $6 in the European market.

“Europe is a highly lucrative market for Pakistani shrimp, squid, and cuttlefish,” he said. “The demand is there, but the limited number of approved exporters is restricting our potential. If more firms gain approval, we can substantially increase our exports.”

With the EU comprising 27 countries and representing a $6 billion potential market for Pakistani seafood, Kundi remains optimistic. “Every European country offers better prices than its peers,” he noted. “This is an opportunity Pakistan cannot afford to miss.”