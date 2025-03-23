Hussain Dawood awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz for services to Pakistan in philanthropy

In recognition of his contributions to education and community development, Mr. Hussain Dawood has been awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours.

For decades, he has supported initiatives that have transformed educational access for thousands. Dawood Public School has provided high-quality education to girls since the 1980s, while the Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL) was established to develop purpose-driven leaders for the future who can compete in a global knowledge- and technology-based economy. Furthermore, through Engro Foundation, schools in underserved areas have helped thousands of children gain access to high-quality education.

Perhaps the most visible and recent contribution to education is the TDF MagnifiScience Centre, designed to make science education exciting and accessible. The Centre aims to close the gap between Pakistan’s education system and real-world innovation, ensuring that students are prepared to compete in a science-driven economy. In a short time, it has earned a position as one of Karachi’s top attractions, enthralling children and adults alike with its engaging exhibits.

Aside from education, Mr. Hussain Dawood pledged Rs. 1 billion towards Pakistan’s COVID-19 response in 2020, providing critical support to healthcare workers and the most underprivileged and marginalized groups in society.

The impact of philanthropy is not only far-reaching, but it also has a generational impact with the ability to change the fate of families. The Dawoods have contributed hugely to education and community development through their philanthropic organization, The Dawood Foundation, as well as their stewardship of Engro Foundation. This award reflects a lifetime of service to education and community development.