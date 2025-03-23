Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NAB office to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

NAB Lahore extends office operations to speed up Eden scam compensation process

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate Eden scam affectees, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has extended its working hours, ensuring the distribution of Rs1.16 billion among 11,880 victims before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following the directives of NAB Lahore Director General, the office will remain open this Saturday and Sunday to expedite the process. Previously, the office also operated over the last weekend, disbursing cheques to thousands of affectees.

The DG reaffirmed NAB’s commitment to executing the vision of Chairman NAB by prioritizing public ease and ensuring all victims receive their compensation in a timely manner.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

